Piedmont Lithium Upcoming Conference Participation

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2018 - Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (ASX: PLL, Nasdaq International: PLLL) ("Piedmont" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending or presenting at the following conferences in the United States:



Event: The Money Show

Date: October 3-5

Location: Hyatt Regency, Dallas, TX

Event: S&P Platts Battery Metals Conference

Date: October 16-17, 2018

Location: New York Marriott Brooklyn Bridge, New York, NY

Event: Benchmark Minerals CATHODES 2018

Date: October 24-25, 2018

Location: Balboa Beach Resort, Newport Beach, CA

Event: New Orleans 2018 Investment Conference

Date: November 1-4, 2018

Location: Hilton New Orleans, Riverside, New Orleans, LA

For investors attending any of these events please contact Piedmont Investor Relations to schedule a meeting with Piedmont management at ir@piedmontlithium.com

Keith D. Phillips

President & CEO

T: +1 973-809-0505 Anastasios (Taso) Arima

Executive Director

T: +1 347-899-1522





About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (ASX: PLL; Nasdaq: PLLL) holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont Lithium Project (“Project”) located within the world-class Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (“TSB”) and along trend to the Hallman Beam and Kings Mountain mines, historically providing most of the western world’s lithium between the 1950s and the 1980s. The TSB has been described as one of the largest lithium provinces in the world and is located approximately 25 miles west of Charlotte, North Carolina. It is a premier location to be developing and integrated lithium business based on its favourable geology, proven metallurgy and easy access to infrastructure, power, R&D centres for lithium and battery storage, major high-tech population centres and downstream lithium processing facilities.

Piedmont Lithium Locations within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt Forward Looking Statements

This announcement may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Piedmont’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Piedmont, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Piedmont makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this announcement, to reflect the circumstances or events after the date of that announcement.