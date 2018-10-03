Austral Gold: Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business

Sydney, October 3, 2018 - Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company") advises that effective from Wednesday 3 October 2018, the Company will change its Registered Office and Principal Place of Business to:

Level 5

126 Phillip Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Bursill

Director and Company Secretary

02 9299 9690

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Ltd. is a growing precious metals mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile and Argentina. The Company's flagship Guanaco project in Chile is a gold and silver producing mine with further exploration upside. The Company is also operator of the underground silver-gold Casposo mine in San Juan, Argentina. With an experienced local technical team and highly regarded major shareholder, Austral's goal is to continue to strengthen its asset base through acquisition and discovery. Austral Gold Ltd. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult the company's website www.australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information please contact:

Jose Bordogna

Chief Financial Officer

Austral Gold Ltd.

jose.bordogna@australgold.com

+54 (11) 4323 7558



Andrew Bursill

Company Secretary

Austral Gold Ltd.

info@australgold.com.au

+61 (2) 9299 9690