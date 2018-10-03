SILVERUSA Security Token Offering Non-Brokered Private Placement

October 3rd 2018 / TheNewswire / Vancouver, Canada - Canamex Gold Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: CSQ) is pleased to advise that it has launched a non-brokered private placement to accredited investors, of SILVERUSA ("SILVERUSA" or "Token") Ethereum ERC20 Tokens via a Security Token Offering ("STO"). This is the first time ever that a silver-asset-backed security token, deployed on a block chain, has been offered by a North American Exchange listed public company.

Further general details of this offering, are as follows:

- Initial STO for SILVERUSA Tokens at 30% discount to the spot silver price - Exposure to silver-backed ERC20 crypto-token on the Ethereum blockchain - Each token is an interest in 1/2 oz silver at initial token price of $US 5.00 per token - This is 30% discount to $US 7.25 value per token, based on $US 14.50 silver spot price - Minimum subscription: 500 SILVERUSA Tokens or $US 2,500 - Purchase methods accepted: Fiat currencies, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) - Total SILVERUSA Tokens minted for issue is 210 million hard-cap - For whitepaper, FAQs, and other considerations: https://canamexgold.com/silverusa/ - For subscription: https://ezclosing.ca/private-placements/canamex-silverusa/

The Company reserves the right to increase the initial STO subscription offer price, if silver prices increase during the offer period. It is anticipated that this initial STO will provide additional financing to complete mine permitting and development work, to a shovel-ready stage (production decision and construction financing), at the Bruner Gold and Silver Project in Nevada.

Subscription

Purchase methods accepted: Fiat currencies, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). The accredited investor subscription process is digital, via an online portal here: https://ezclosing.ca/private-placements/canamex-silverusa/.

Comments from David Vincent, Chief Executive Officer of the Company: "Our company has seen the significant scaling potential for this innovative financing technique because of its sheer simplicity for creating win-win situations for all the stakeholders and investors involved. This innovative crypto-token royalty streaming model provides far more value, transparency, better terms and conditions and better profit margins within a SILVERUSA ecosystem (SILVERUSA token holders, shareholders, other junior mining companies and investors), than can be offered by traditional existing models, relying on legacy funding models."



Considerations and Risks

An investment in the SILVERUSA Tokens offered via this STO, should be considered speculative due to various factors, including the nature of the industry in which the Company operates. Risk factors relating to the Company are discussed in certain of public disclosures of the Company which are available for review on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com Risk factors should be carefully reviewed and considered by an investor before a decision is made to invest in the SILVERUSA Tokens. Relevant considerations and risks associated with the STO are comprehensively detailed in the whitepaper here: https://canamexgold.com/silverusa/

About the Company

Canamex Gold Corp. is a public listed company registered in British Columbia, Canada, trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), and is engaged in fast-tracking toward development of the Bruner Gold Development Project in the prolific gold jurisdiction of Nye County, Nevada. The region is home to several producing and past-producing mines along the Walker Lane Trend. Canamex completed a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Bruner Gold and Silver Development Project in 2016. Based on additional drilling conducted on the property, the company completed an updated PEA in 2018, which increased the resources and improved the economics of the project. Canamex is now moving the Bruner Gold Project forward into permitting and development on the strength of this positive updated PEA. The second asset is the Silverton Gold property, a gold exploration project, in Nevada, which has geological similarities to the Long Canyon gold deposit in Nevada, being mined by Newmont Mining. The Company has signed Agreements with Harmonychain AS, for Ethereum Blockchain Smart Contract Security Tokens for Gold and Silver, as an alternative means of raising capital, potentially without equity dilution. The Agreements secure the exclusive rights to various Ethereum Token domain names, ticker codes, and associated smart contracts, for Gold and Silver. The rights also extend to patents pending and trademarks associated with these security token financing models, including ChainDelivery(TM) royalty stream delivery queuing systems. Further information is available at https://canamexgold.com

Greg Hahn (CPG#7122), President & COO of the Company is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved all technical disclosures in this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

David Vincent

Chief Executive Officer and Director

david.vincent@canamexgold.com

Mike Stark

Chairman of the Board

Contact: (604) 833-4278

mike.stark@canamexgold.com

