Diamond Fields Announces the Resumption of Mining Offshore Namibia Starting November 2018

Vancouver, October 3, 2018 - Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSXV: DFR) (or "DFR" or the "Company") announces that International Mining and Dredging Holdings (Pty) Limited ("IMDH") has confirmed, via its subsidiary Nutam Operations (Pty) Ltd, that the mining vessel m/v Ya Toivo is scheduled to enter Namibian waters during the first week of November 2018. Once in position the m/v Ya Toivo will commence mining operations on the ML111 licence area, which is held by DFR through its Namibian subsidiary Diamond Fields (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd.

In November 2017, IMDH and its local subsidiary presented DFR with an initial six month (non-continuous) mining program. The parties expect to review operational performance during the initial term to find a sustainable balance for the sharing of future exploration and mining costs, particularly in relation to further resource and reserve development.

Sybrand Van Der Spuy, CEO of DFR, said: "We are pleased to confirm that diamond mining at our offshore Namibian concession ML111 is expected to re-commence as planned in 2018. Historic mining results at ML111 have been excellent with the production of up to 98% gem quality diamonds that have commanded favourable prices."

Historical diamond production (2001-2008 and 2016) from ML 111 has been 95-98% gem quality. The 2016 Bulk Sample, taken over 62 days (July 10 to September 10, 2016), recovered 26,965 carats which were sold in Antwerp at a price in excess of US$250 / carat, although there can be no assurance that these results will be repeated.

The ML 111 concession has a ten year mining licence, effective from 5 December 2015 until 4 December 2025, and lies within Luderitz Bay between Diaz Point in the south and Marshall Rocks in the north and at depths of 15 to 70 metres. ML111 is bound on the East and North by DFR's ML32 and ML138 mining licences, respectively.

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

SIGNED: "J.Lindberg Charles"

Jean Lindberg Charles, CFO and Secretary

Contact: +230 5253 9663

Michael Oke/Andy Mills

Aura Financial LLP

www.aura-financial.com

+44 20 7321 0000

Notes to Editors:

Diamond Fields Resources ("DFR") is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company with assets in Madagascar and Namibia. In Madagascar, DFR is developing the Beravina Project, an advanced high grade zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country, approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano and near a state road. In Namibia, DFR is working with International Mining and Dredging Holdings (Pty) Limited to start an initial six month (non-continuous) offshore diamond mining program on the ML 111 licence area in 2018. The ML 111 concession has a ten year mining licence, effective until 4 December 2025, and lies within Luderitz Bay between Diaz Point in the south and Marshall Rocks in the north and at depths of 15 to 70 metres.

Website: www.diamondfields.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in Diamond Fields' periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Diamond Fields does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law.