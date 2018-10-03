Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2018 - Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE: NEM) (the "Company") announced today that it acquired, indirectly through its wholly?owned subsidiary Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC, 5,860,833 common shares (the "Common Shares") of TMAC Resources Inc. ("TMAC"), at a price of C$4.25 per Common Share (the "Offering Price"), for total consideration of C$24,908,540.25, pursuant to a private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement was completed in connection with a concurrent public offering by TMAC of 4,814,200 Common Shares (the "Public Offering").

Immediately prior to the Private Placement, the Company held 26,381,620 Common Shares, representing approximately 28.68% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of TMAC. Immediately following the Private Placement, the Company holds 32,242,453 Common Shares, representing approximately 28.68% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of TMAC. The completion of the Private Placement results in no change in the Company's securityholding percentage from immediately prior to the Private Placement.

The common shares of TMAC that the Company purchased were purchased and are presently being held for investment purposes. In the future, the Company will evaluate its investment in TMAC from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease shareholdings as circumstances require through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

The details of the transaction are disclosed in a short form prospectus of TMAC dated September 28, 2018 and the material change report of TMAC dated September 19 and 20, 2018, copies of which have been electronically filed by TMAC with applicable Canadian securities regulators and are available for viewing on the SEDAR profile of TMAC at www.sedar.com.

The Company is incorporated under the laws of Delaware and the Company's head office is located at 6363 South Fiddler's Green Circle, Suite 800, Greenwood Village, Colorado, USA, 80111. TMAC's head office is located at 95 Wellington Street West, Suite 1010, Toronto, ON, M5J 2N7.

