A.I.S. Applies to Extend Warrants Term

Vancouver, October 3, 2018 - A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") announces that the Company has applied to the TSX Exchange to amend the expiry date of 4,505,000 warrants exercisable at $0.30 from October 5, 2018 to October 5, 2019. The amendment is subject to TSX Exchange approval.

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a TSX listed investment issuer, was established in 1967 and is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals, who have a long track record of success in lithium exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and scientific networks, they identify and develop early-stage projects worldwide, that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company's current activities are focused exclusively on the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina. It is currently exploring the Guayatayoc and Salinas Grandes salars.

