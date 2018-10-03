Black Tusk Continues to Expand the Goldsmith Property Land Package

Vancouver, October 3, 2018 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company") (CSE: TUSK) is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired an additional mineral tenure that adjoins the existing Goldsmith Property. The Black Tusk exploration crew discovered that the claim became open for staking and immediately obtained it through the Government of BC Mineral Titles Online staking process.

The new claim, named Telluride, covers an area of 61.78 hectares, bringing the total Goldsmith Property claim package to 12 claims covering 885.5 hectares.

The new claim contains an existing mineral showing, listed as the Telluride Minfile, in the BC Ministry of Energy and Mines Minfile inventory. The Telluride Minfile occurrence is described as a quartz vein carrying high grade gold values exposed in a 20 metre long adit (early 1900's). The Telluride is within a geologic corridor that hosts the Goldsmith and other historic mine workings, and is located approximately 800 metres northwest of the Goldsmith mine area that was part of a recently completed trenching program. With the addition of the Telluride claim the mineralized corridor trends through the Goldsmith Property for a distance of approximately 1.5 to 2 kilometers.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its mineral property located in British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the Goldsmith option agreement, the company currently has an option to acquire a one hundred per cent (100%) undivided interest in the Goldsmith Property situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the city of Kaslo, British Columbia.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn, CEO

778 384 8923

