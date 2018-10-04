EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Oct. 04, 2018 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE: ETI) (OTCQB: EVLLF) (7N2: FSE). is pleased to provide the following corporate update:

Update on Vancouver E-Waste Facility:

We are pleased to announce that we, along with our JV partner Mineworx Technologies, have completed construction of our new concentrate facility located in Vancouver, BC. Over the last 2 weeks, approximately 10 tonnes of printed circuit boards were successfully processed to test the performance of the installation. The line ran at a sustained rate of 900 kg per hour and produced a very high-quality, pure metal concentrate which is saleable to one of our refining partners.

An additional large, 4 cubic meter pre-shredder is being added to the line to accommodate the processing of larger scale E-Waste such as complete power supplies, computer servers, telecommunication components and cable/satellite set top boxes. The new pre-shredder is expected to be fully operational by October 15th.

The first load of 90,000 lbs. (40 tonnes) of printed circuit boards recently arrived and the Company has secured an additional 900,000 lbs. (400 tonnes) of low to mid-grade circuit boards, cable boxes, modems and PC/server power supplies which will be processed through the month of October and November.

The company projects an initial production rate of 10 tonnes per day and plans to add an additional shift when appropriate, increasing production to the designed rate of 20 tonnes per day.

Update on process and Environmental footprint

The unique and patent-pending EnviroLeach process has been developed for the economic extraction of valuable metals from both mineral ores and E-Waste. For the E-Waste sector, the environmentally friendly process produces 4 separate fractions of materials: a copper-based precious metals concentrate which will be sold to refiners, a ferrous metal and an aluminum fraction which will be sold to recyclers and a light substrate fraction which contains approximately 50% of the precious metals value. This fraction will be processed in the eco-friendly EnviroLeach formula. The combined process results in estimated metal recovery rates in the 90% to 95% range.

The post-leached substrate material is then recycled and repurposed for use in construction materials. The unique recycling of the by-products, combined with the significant decrease in smelter-based carbon emissions and the reusability of the formula, results in the world’s only zero emission E-Waste recycling process.

Duane Nelson, CEO, states; “I am excited about the completion of our leading-edge facility and very pleased with the speed and efficiency of both the EnviroLeach and Mineworx teams. It is a tremendous accomplishment that they were able to complete both the building modifications and the construction of the plant in less than 3 months.

The facility itself is very impressive and will also act as showcase to demonstrate our technology to potential worldwide partners. The initial trial runs of the line over the last 2 weeks exceeded all our expectations with respect to both the quality of the material fraction separation and throughput rates. Our unique ability to create a valuable concentrate and extract the value from the remaining substrate material from E-Waste is exclusive only to us due to our proprietary process and formula.”

Update on Mining Sector

The Company continues to advance and demonstrate the applicability of its process and chemistry on numerous ores and concentrates for several mining companies, including several of the world’s largest gold producers. The primary focus of these advanced studies has been on the overall leach kinetics on specific mineral applications, new process technologies, chemical reusability, increased pulp density and detailed economic studies.

The company is confident that the leach kinetics and economics will continue to outperform cyanide and other leaching methods in many applications. Our continued goal is for EnviroLeach to become part of the mining industries “best practices” for sustainable and environmentally friendly mining operations worldwide.

Update on Memphis facility

In addition to the completion and startup of the Vancouver E-Waste facility, EnviroLeach and Mineworx continue to work on the advancement towards finalizing the E-Waste processing plant at Jabil’s 650,000 sq. ft. facility in Memphis. The numerous improvements made in both the concentrate process and chemistry enhancements will help to achieve our targeted processing objectives.

The Company intends to produce and ship 20 tonnes of the light substrate fraction from the Vancouver plant to the Memphis facility in November for full-scale tank leaching. This is being done to prove the feasibility of the complete processing cycle which incorporates the Company’s new concentrate methods.

Upcoming Speaking Engagements:

CEO & President, Duane Nelson has been asked to present at the following industry events.

E-Scrap 2018, October 9-11 in New Orleans, Louisiana: This is the premier event in North America for the Electronic Waste Industry Sector, with over 1,200 industry experts attending from 32 countries and representing Manufacturers and Recycling Companies. Mr. Nelson has been asked to both present and be a panel member on the subject of “Pushing Forward Precious Metals Refining” focusing on the advantages of the EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. technology and process.

International Precious Metals & Commodities Show, November 9-10 in Munich, Germany: This event has been established since 2005 and attracts over 4,000 qualified attendees from all over Europe. Mr. Nelson will be one of the keynote speakers and has been asked to present the EnviroLeach application for both the conventional mining and e-waste management sectors.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology company and near-term gold producer that is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and E-Waste sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, non-strong acid water-based, near neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives to ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners, EnviroLeach’s technology will become the standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com

Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” and “will” and words of similar import, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach’s financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as “plans”, “expects”, “projects”, “assumes”, “budget”, “strategy”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “targets” and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Duane Nelson

info@enviroleach.com

