Program for the publication of Yara International ASA third quarter results 2018

Yara International ASA third quarter 2018 results will be released on Thursday 18 October 2018. The results will be available at www.yara.com from 08:00 CEST.



The results will be presented at 09:30 CEST by President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether and CFO Petter Østbø at Yara headquarters in Drammensveien 131, Oslo. The presentation will be held in English, and will be webcast at www.yara.com.



If you would like to attend the presentation in Oslo, please confirm with an e-mail to ir@yara.com by 17 October 2018.



There will also be a conference call at 14:00 CEST the same day with Yara Investor Relations and Market Intelligence.



Please use this link for online registration for the conference call:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/5875059





1. Participants must register in advance of the conference using the link provided. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, Direct Event Passcode and unique Registrant ID.

2. Call reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email the day prior to the event.

3. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

Note: Due to regional restrictions some participants may receive Operator assistance when joining this conference call and will not be automatically connected.





A replay of the conference call will be available from 18 October 17:00 until 3 December 17:00 CET. Please use the Dial-in Numbers listed below and Conference ID 5875059:

Norway: 21034235

UK FreeCall: 08082380667

USA: 1(917)677-7532

International: 44(0)3333009785





Yours faithfully

for Yara International ASA



Thor Giæver

Head of Investor Relations





About Yara



In collaboration with customers and partners, Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill its vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected.



Our crop nutrition solutions and precision farming offerings allow farmers to increase yields and improve product quality while reducing environmental impact. Our environmental and industrial solutions improve air quality and reduce emissions, and are key ingredients in the production of a wide range of products. We foster an open culture of diversity and inclusion that promotes the safety and integrity of our employees, contractors, business partners, and society at large.



Founded in 1905 to solve emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with more than 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries. In 2017, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.4 billion.



www.yara.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



