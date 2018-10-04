LSC Lithium Announces Progress on Infrastructure for the Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes Project

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2018 - LSC Lithium Corp. (“LSC” or together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”) (TSXV:LSC) is pleased to announce progress on key infrastructure for the Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes (“PPG”) Project. The Company has engaged with regulators and Salta based service providers to advance permitting, data acquisition and construction of key project infrastructure.



HIGHLIGHTS

Allocation of gas capacity to support electricity and steam generation for 20ktpa lithium carbonate operation.

Fresh water sources identified with quality confirmed for future operations.

Commencement of geotechnical investigations for ponds and plant infrastructure covering approximately 800 ha in the Pozuelos salar.

Completion of exploration camp which will be converted and expanded to a future operations camp.

Application submitted for permit for brine pipeline corridor connecting Pastos Grandes and Pozuelos with approval expected in Q1 2019. This will secure the planned production mix of approximately 35% of brine from Pastos Grandes and 65% from Pozuelos, providing an efficient blend.

LSC’s President and CEO Ian Stalker, noted, “The PPG Project is well located in direct vicinity to existing road and gas infrastructure. I am pleased with the progress made by the in-country team in advancing the various workstreams to confirm access to this infrastructure. The identification of sites well suited to pond and plant construction confirm our belief that Pozuelos can serve as host for a standalone lithium production system with brine supplied from Pozuelos and the adjacent Pastos Grandes salar.

We are particularly pleased by the presence of several sources of fresh water proximate to our PPG Project. Equally, the allocation of gas capacity is an important development milestone and places the PPG Project ahead of other junior developers in the region.”

Allocation of Gas Capacity

LSC has received written confirmation from the gas distribution company allocating capacity on the existing Puna and Fenix gas pipelines. The quantities are expected to be sufficient to produce electricity and steam generation for a production facility of 20,000 tpa of lithium carbonate.

The intention to tie into the existing Fenix pipeline approximately 40km south of Pocitos and connect directly to the Pozuelos salar is supported by the distributor. LSC will continue this engagement to finalise technical specifications, price assumptions, and understand infrastructure requirements.

Completion of Exploration Camp

The construction of a 40-person exploration camp at the Pozuelos salar has been completed and was occupied in September. The camp will simplify future exploration logistics, support the construction and operation of future pilot ponds and has been designed to be expanded for future mine operations.

Once the PPG Project is moved to construction and production, this camp will be expanded and utilized for mine administration offices and as an operational camp.

Fresh Water Supply

Three separate sources of fresh water have so far been identified across the Pozuelos salar. Fresh water at site WWF1, which is located approximately 1km from the accommodation camp, will be used to support the camp operations and future pilot plant test work.

Sites PZMW01 and PZMW02 were drilled to test the brine-fresh water interface in the extreme north and south of the Pozuelos salar. The testing confirmed a conventional interface, with fresh water recharging the salar above a layer of brackish water and brine lower in the stratigraphy.

The quality of water at all three sites supports water requirements for a future process plant with minimal treatment. Testing is ongoing to ascertain the long term yield potential from these wells. An application for a water abstraction permit has been lodged with the Ministry of Environment in August 2018 with approval expected before the end of the year.

Commencement of Geotechnical Investigations

A first field investigation was undertaken by a geotechnical engineer to ascertain and confirm that conditions within the salar support the construction of the primary evaporation ponds which are expected to be approximately 800ha in size. Furthermore, sufficient area is available adjacent to the salar for placing the secondary and tertiary ponds, salt stockpiles and the lithium plant. A program is now being developed to confirm detail design criteria for building foundations and pond construction.

Pipeline Connection Corridor

LSC plans to deliver approximately 35% of raw feed brine to the evaporation ponds from the Pastos Grandes salar. A pipeline of approximately 15km in length is required to transport this brine. As 11km of this pipeline is located outside of LSC tenements, an application for an easement for the pipeline corridor has been submitted to the Salta mining authorities. This application was supported by an environmental impact assessment and baseline studies over the extent of this pipeline corridor. Approval is expected in Q1, 2019.

This approach ensures that all major project infrastructure can be located in the mature Pozuelos salar, where geotechnical, environmental, physical and social conditions are better suited to the construction of infrastructure.

Qualified Person

This press release is based upon information prepared and approved by Donald H. Hains, P.Geo. Mr. Hains is a qualified person, as defined in NI 43-101 and is independent of LSC.

ABOUT LSC Lithium Corp.:

LSC Lithium has amassed a large portfolio of prospective lithium rich salars and is focused on developing its material projects: Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes Project, Rio Grande Project and Salinas Grandes Project. All LSC tenements are located in the “Lithium Triangle,” an area at the intersection of Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile where the world’s most abundant lithium brine deposits are found. LSC Lithium has a land package portfolio totaling approximately 300,000 hectares, which represents extensive lithium prospective salar holdings in Argentina.

For further information please contact:

LSC Lithium Corp.

Ian Stalker

President & Chief Executive Officer

40 University Avenue,

Suite 605, Toronto

ON Canada M5J 1T1

+416 306 8380

Email: info@lsclithium.com

Web: lsclithium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance, including statements as to the ability to progress and advance infrastructure, ability to extract and utilize fresh water sources, ability to identify sites for construction, ability and likelihood of tying into the Fenix pipeline, timing and completion of testing fresh water, likelihood of standalone lithium production system from PPG, ability to produce and implement design program, results of camp, timing and likelihood of delivering raw feed to ponds, LSC’s overall contained lithium inventory, and ability to produce more results on the Company’s properties. The use of any of the words “could”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on LSC's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Whether actual results and developments will conform with LSC's expectations is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including factors underlying management's assumptions, such as risks related to: title, permitting and regulatory risks; exploration and the establishment of any resources or reserves on the LSC properties; volatility in lithium prices and the market for lithium; exchange rate fluctuations; volatility in LSC’s share price; the requirement for significant additional funds for development that may not be available; changes in national and local government legislation, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies and the enforcement thereof; regulatory, political or economic developments in Argentina or elsewhere; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which the Company holds an interest; excessive cost escalation as well as development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any of the Company's properties; risks and hazards associated with the business of development and mining on any of the Company's properties. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and LSC is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. For more information, see the Company's filing statement on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.