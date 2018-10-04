Grande Portage Completes LiDAR Survey at Herbert Gold Property/Commences Awareness Program

Vancouver, October 4, 2018 - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") today announces the completion of a Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey on the Herbert Gold Property in SE Alaska. The report was completed on time and on budget by Quantum Spatial of Corvallis, Oregon. Data were collected to aid the Company in assessing the topographic properties of the study area and to facilitate the creation of a high quality topographic map to aid in geological mapping and structural interpretation of the bedrock hosting mineral deposits and in preparation of future engineering and drill targeting plans.

The topography in the Herbert area is highly expressive of the geologic structure in the underlying bedrock as a result of the weakening of the rock due to fracturing, faulting, and hydrothermal alteration and the subsequent selective erosion by glaciation, running water and weather. Previous topographic maps of the area did not have the resolution to properly interpret many of these structures, but the new LiDAR maps have extremely high-resolution including the ability to process and to penetrate through brush and tree cover of highly vegetated areas.

The major mineralized veins occupy east-west linear depressions that can be traced for hundreds of metres. As well, a myriad of transverse, intersecting and satellite structures are part of the same mineralizing system, many of which exhibit potential of being mineable entities in their own right. Mapping and interpretation of structures on the surface is important to understanding the subsurface geology encountered in the drill holes and will serve as an aid in future resource calculations. This survey will assist the Company in identifying future drill targets.

The Company is also pleased to announce the commencement of its online marketing and advertising awareness program which will focus on creating investor awareness in Europe and North America. As such, the Company has retained the services of Stockhouse Publishing Ltd., Howe Street Media Inc. and Winning Media LLC. The Company will receive significant exposure through content brand insertions in financial and trade media and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months focusing on small cap investors.

The qualified person for this news release is Mr. Carl Hale, P.Geo. Mr. Hale is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and is responsible for the technical content of this press release.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a Tier 2 publicly traded mineral exploration company principally focused on the Herbert Gold Property situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% leasehold interest in the Herbert Gold Property, subject to a 5% NSR in favour of the underlying property owners. The Herbert Gold Property has an amended and restated NI 43-101 technical report dated July 12, 2018, effective May 28, 2018, completed with an uncut Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,107,000 tonnes containing 257,950 oz of gold at 7.25 g/t and uncut Inferred Mineral Resources of 423,200 tonnes containing 82,200 oz of gold at 6.04g/t, each at a 2.5 gpt cut-off. The system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold. The results from the Company's drilling programs confirm the identification of major elements of a complex mesothermal gold-quartz system with numerous targets.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"

Ian M. Klassen

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (604) 899-0106

Email: ian@grandeportage.com

Website: www.grandeportage.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE