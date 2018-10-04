West Kirkland Identifies New Surface MJ Gold Target across Property Boundaries Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada

VANCOUVER, Oct. 04, 2018 - West Kirkland Mining Inc. (WKM:TSXV) (“West Kirkland”, “WKM” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that a new target for at surface gold mineralization (the “MJ Target”) has been identified on the property boundary between the 100% optioned Gold Mountain Project and the 75% owned Hasbrouck Gold Property. WKM has identified the target with surface mapping and surface gold values on one side of the historic property boundary and a historic drill hole with gold values by another operator on the other side of the boundary.

WKM has consolidated the historic district and a clear 1,000 foot (305m) strike length target has emerged.

WKM controls (75% interest) and operates the Hasbrouck gold project with 762,000 ounces of proven and probable reserves (45,270,000 tons at 0.6 Au g/t; 8.0 Ag g/t for 10,569,000 contained Ag ounces) and has a 100% option interest in the Gold Mountain area which is the subject of recent exploration.

The new MJ Target was drilled on the 100% optioned Gold Mountain ground with a highly interesting intercept of 230 feet (70m) grading 0.012 ounces per ton gold (0.42 g/t) starting at 250 feet (76m) from surface. The true thickness is not known at this time. This intercept is open up-dip and was not followed up as a result of the proximity to the property boundary. The drill hole was 470 feet (143m) along strike to the SE from an obvious well mineralized outcrop with grab samples of 2.07g/t Au and 1.85g/t Au, and NW along strike from another well mineralized outcrop with a grab sample of 3.27g/t Au. The latter outcrop was on the 75% owned Hasbrouck property which at the time of the drill hole (2010) was on a competitor’s property. WKM has now consolidated the district, compiled all the data and mapped the structures and the target is clear with an untested 1,000 foot (305m) strike length. The mineralization at surface is very similar in style to the Three Hills ore hosted nearby in the same formation and structurally controlled setting.

The MJ Target adds to the exploration potential announced previously at the Gold Zone Adit area of the Gold Mountain property where underground workings, and WKM and previous operators drilling have outlined a near surface target.

NEXT STEPS

WKM is designing a follow-up drill program based on the positive results obtained, with a focus on adding to the district open pit resources and reserves.

ABOUT THE HASBROUCK GOLD PROJECT

The Hasbrouck Gold Project contains Proven & Probable Reserves of 784,000 gold equivalent oz, (45,270,000 tons at 0.58 Au g/t for 762,000 contained Au oz; 7.99 Ag g/t for 10,569,000 contained Ag ounces. NPV5 Post Tax (US$1,275/oz Au) estimated at US$120M, IRR 43% (Technical Report and Updated Preliminary Feasibility Study for The Hasbrouck and Three Hills Gold-Silver Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA, Report Date: September 14, 2016).

QUALIFIED PERSON

R. Michael Jones P.Eng., CEO of West Kirkland Mining, is a non-independent Qualified Person (“QP”) as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed the information contained in this news release and has verified the data by hiring qualified geologists and engineers and has completed a review of the detailed technical information. Mineral Reserve information in this news release relating to the Hasbrouck Gold Project has been developed and approved by Thomas L. Dyer, P.E., of MDA following CIM standards. Historic information does not have a chain of custody and is accepted by the QP for exploration target work.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

West Kirkland Mining Inc. utilizes a well-documented system of inserting blanks and standards into the assay stream and has a strict chain of custody for samples taken by the Company. Assays by the Company are completed at independent laboratories which have internal quality assurance and quality control systems and procedures. Assays were performed by ALS Chemex Labs Ltd., by fire assay and ICP methods.

