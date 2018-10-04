Alphamin Receives Approval for Drawdown of US$25 Million Under Credit Facility

GRAND BAIE, Oct. 04, 2018 - Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM: TSXV, “Alphamin”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has satisfied the conditions required to draw an additional US$25 million under its previously announced credit facility of up to US$80 million (the “Credit Facility”).



The drawdown will take the total amount drawn under the Credit Facility to US$60 million. The remaining US$20 million is expected to be drawn in December 2018. The funds will be applied towards development of the Company’s Bisie Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

