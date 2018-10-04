Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Cobalt 27 to Present at Metals Industry Conferences

04.10.2018  |  CNW

TSX Venture: KBLT
FRA: 27O

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2018 - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT)(FRA: 27O), a battery metals streaming and royalty company offering direct exposure to cobalt and nickel, integral elements in key technologies of electric vehicles and energy storage systems, today announced its participation in the following metals industry conferences:

  • SMM & ICBC Standard Bank London Metals Seminar
    Martin Vydra, Head of Strategy, will be participating on the Electric Vehicle Panel at 3:15 pm BST, on Tuesday October 9, 2018, as part of the Shanghai Metals Market and ICBC Standard Bank's London Metals Seminar, on the impact of EVs on base metals demand and China's influence on commodities over the medium term, to be held during LME Week, in London, UK.

  • S&P Global Platts Inaugural Battery Metals Conference
    Anthony Milewski, Chairman and CEO, will be participating on the panel Cobalt, Nickel and Battery Metals, on battery technologies and demand for cobalt and nickel, on October 16, 2018, at 3:30 pm EDT, as part of S&P Global Platts Inaugural Battery Metals Conference, to be held October 16 and 17, 2018, in New York City, USA.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a leading electric metals investment vehicle offering exposure to metals integral to key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets.  The Company holds over 2,900 Mt of physical cobalt, is acquiring the world's first producing cobalt nickel stream on the low-cost, long-life Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Mine, and has acquired a cobalt stream on Vale's world-class Voisey's Bay mine? beginning in 2021, including the announced underground expansion.  The Company also manages a portfolio of nine royalties and intends to continue to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

For further information please visit the Company website at www.cobalt27.com or contact:

Betty Joy LeBlanc, BA, MBA
Director, Corporate Communications
+1-604-828-0999
info@cobalt27.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cobalt-27-to-present-at-metals-industry-conferences-300724073.html

SOURCE Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.


Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.co27.com


