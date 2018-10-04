NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Quantum Minerals Corp. Ahead of the Curve with Strategically-Located Lithium Projects

New York, October 4, 2018 - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "The Lithium Boom Has Only Just Begun," featuring Quantum Minerals Corp. (OTC Pink: QMCQF) (TSXV: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ).

QMC's Irgon Lithium Mine Project is strategically located in the prolific Cat Lake-Winnipeg River rare-element pegmatite field of southeastern Manitoba, Canada. This area is rich in spodumene-bearing pegmatite occurrences, also known as the source for hard-rock lithium mineralization, that often contain large amounts of lithium and other rare-element-bearing minerals. Once surveys and sampling have been completed, hard-rock pegmatite deposits are much faster to mine than salt brines, and production is more reliable. QMC is already ahead of the curve with all the previous work done and should be able to move forward to mining the riches quickly. The region's abundant mineral resources are further substantiated by the mining activities of neighboring specialty materials behemoth Cabot Corp. through its Tantalum Mining Corporation of Canada (TANCO) rare-element pegmatite deposit.

Like the Irgon Lithium Mine Project, QMC's 100 percent-owned Namew Lake District Property is also exceptionally well located. The 23,000-hectare property encompasses the Rocky Lake Discovery in the Flin Flon Belt, a world-class mining district in Northwestern Manitoba. QMC's geophysical and drill programs at the Rocky Lake Project identified significant geophysical conductors, and assays from the drill holes showed evidence of gold, copper and zinc mineralization. This project represents a massive resource with strong future potential, but with lithium in such demand, QMC is focused on bringing the Irgon Property into production first.

About QMC Quantum Minerals Corp.

QMC is a British Columbia-based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base, rare metal and resource properties of merit. The Company's properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine project and two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew, known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project. Currently, all of the company's properties are located in Manitoba. For more information, visit the company's website at www.QMCMinerals.com

