Arctic Star Announces Diamond Results from Black and Grey Wolf Kimberlites, Timantti Project, Finland

Vancouver, October 4, 2018 - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (TSXV: ADD) (FSE: 82A1) (OTCQB: ASDZF) ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the final caustic fusion diamond results from drill testing the Black and Grey Wolf kimberlites, obtained from the 2018 Spring diamond drilling program. The results for the Black Wolf kimberlite from 349.75 kg of split HQ size drill core are shown in Table 1, the results from Grey Wolf are shown in Table 2.

Table 1: Micro Diamond Assay Results, Black Wolf Kimberlite

Kimberlite Sample Weight Kg +0.106 mm +0.15 mm +0.212 mm +0.3 mm +0.425 mm +.60 mm +.85 mm +1.18 mm Total Stones Black Wolf 349.75 267 138 87 45 16 3 3 0 559

Notes: Results are from SRC of Saskatoon. SRC is independent of the Issuer. A chain of custody protocol was used. Sample weights are dry weights. SRC is an ISO 9000 laboratory.



Table 2: Micro Diamond Assay Results, Grey Wolf Kimberlite

Kimberlite Sample Weight Kg +0.106 mm +0.15 mm +0.212 mm +0.3 mm +0.425 mm +.60 mm +.85 mm +1.18 mm Total Stones Grey Wolf (Drill) 101.66 29 14 13 8 1 1 0 0 66 Grey Wolf(Trench) 99.98 28 18 20 8 1 2 0 1 78 Total 201.64 57 32 33 16 2 3 0 1 144

Notes: Results are from Microlithics. Microlithics is independent of the Issuer. A chain of custody protocol was used. Sample weights are dry weights. Microlithics is an ISO 9000 laboratory.

A diamond that sits on the 0.85mm sieve was also reported from the Grey Wolf trench samples in an 18kg sample sent for indicator mineral analysis.

Table 3: Micro Diamond Assay Results, White Wolf Kimberlite

Kimberlite Sample

Weight Kg +0.106 mm +0.15 mm +0.212 mm +0.3 mm +0.425 mm +.60 mm +.85 mm +1.18 mm Total Stones White Wolf 409.93 516 253 136 81 27 16 7 5 1,032

Notes: Results are from Microlithics and SRC laboratories, both independent of the Issuer. A chain of custody protocol was used. Sample weights are dry weights. Microlithics and SRC are ISO 9000 laboratories.

Arctic Star completed first pass exploration and delineation drilling on the Timanitti Diamond Project in March this year and located four separate kimberlites. This release completes results expected from this drill program. Table 3 showing the results from the White Wolf kimberlite are also given here for completeness and easy comparison.

Arctic Star's management and exploration team are pleased to see that each of the kimberlites discovered to date contain diamonds and are significantly mineralised when compared to other exploration projects worldwide at this stage of exploration. Based on laboratory descriptions of the diamonds the majority are white in colour and octahedral in shape. Colours are described as white, brown and grey.

Diamond Bearing Wolves

The positive results from the Wolf kimberlites are such that further evaluation work is warranted. These kimberlites where drilled from the perceived centre of the kimberlite to obtain the maximum amount of kimberlite for diamond analysis. This drilling has shown that the "Wolves" are not vertical pipes but bodies dipping to the North — North East at approximately 35 degrees. The Wolves occur in a linear East West trend 300m long with Grey Wolf in the West and White Wolf in the East. The best interpretations to date are that these kimberlites are, "Blows" along a feeder dyke or a fault displaced semi-continuous sill. The next step is to further delineate the Wolves with angled drill holes from the north to intercept the dipping kimberlite. This work would outline the tonnage and allow planning for bulk sampling.

Main Focus, More Kimberlites

However, further exploration of the Wolf kimberlites is seen as secondary. Since kimberlites predominantly occur in groups or families averaging 30 members or more, the main focus will be finding more kimberlites. Thereafter, the kimberlites will be prioritized based on their diamond content. The logistics of bulk sampling a number of kimberlites are superior to sampling a few and it is wiser to sample the best first. Thus, the main task of the next phase of exploration will be geophysics, till sampling, excavator sampling and drilling to discover new kimberlites. There is strong evidence that there are more kimberlites in the area from the till sampling.

Ground and UAV airborne geophysics have revealed numerous magnetic targets similar to the anomalies over the Wolves. Management is confident that more kimberlites will be found. One of the prime targets will be drilling existing magnetic anomaly along the East-West extension of the Wolves.

The company plans to mobilize the excavator and ground geophysical crews in November, with drill testing in early 2019.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release is Buddy Doyle, AUSIMM, a Geologist of over 30 years' experience in diamond exploration, discovery and evaluation.

About Arctic Star

The Company owns 100% of the recently acquired Timantti Diamond Project including a 243 Ha Exploration Permit and a 193,700 Ha Exploration Reservation near the town of Kuusamo in Finland. The project is located approximately 550km SW of the operating Grib Diamond Mine in Russia. Arctic has commenced its exploration in Finland on the Timantti Project, where four diamondiferous kimberlite bodies may represent the first finds in a large kimberlite field. The Company also controls diamond exploration properties in Nunavut (Stein), the NWT (Diagras and Redemption) and a rare metals project in BC (Cap).

Arctic Star has a highly experienced diamond exploration team previously responsible for several world class diamond discoveries.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Arctic Star Exploration Corp.

Scott Eldridge, President & CEO

+1 (604) 722-5381

scott@arcticstar.ca

Patrick Power, Executive Chairman

+1 (604) 218-8772

