Progressive Planet Procures Processing and Product Development Facilities in Vernon, BC

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (PLAN-TSX:V) (“Progressive Planet” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that it has procured facilities to screen and bag zeolite sourced from its Z-1 Zeolite Quarry for sale into the Canadian marketplace, In addition, Progressive Planet is also pleased to announce it will open its Advanced Materials Centre (AMC) product development lab at the same site.

The Advanced Materials Centre will be equipped with specialty equipment used to create various blends of concrete which utilize zeolite and other additives. Much of the equipment has already been procured including equipment which produces nano and micro particles of zeolite.

“We are very pleased with the location, the buildings and office structure.” states Stephen Harpur, CEO. “All the necessary power is in place and additional processing equipment is being procured and will be installed on delivery”.

The plant consists of two large “tension fabric” structures that have been erected near an adjacent building that will house the Advanced Materials Centre. The structures were erected in August and power installation was completed in early September. The Advanced Materials Centre will be fully equipped by the end of October 2018.

Progressive Planet has signed a multi-year lease with Okanagan Aggregates Ltd. “Our relationship with Okanagan Aggregates continues to grow. The relationship started with Okanagan Aggregates doing contract extraction and size reduction of zeolite at the Z-1 Quarry last year. This summer, Okanagan Aggregates invested in our last private placement and is now a supportive shareholder,” stated Stephen Harpur.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with a flagship zeolite mine in British Columbia, the right to earn a 20% interest in a lithium project in Manitoba and a graphite property in Buckingham, Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed “Stephen Harpur”

Stephen Harpur, CPA, CGA

CEO

For further information, please contact:

Derek Knight. COO

1-800-910-3072

DKnight@ProgressivePlanet.ca

www.progressiveplanet.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire