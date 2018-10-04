HAWKEYE Completes Phase 2 Work Program at the Boomerang Property in the Golden Triangle

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the “Company” or "HAWKEYE") (TSX.V-HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; WKN: A12A61 ISIN: CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its phase two work program at the Boomerang Property, located in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia. The Boomerang property is located 28 kilometres northwest of Teck’s Schaft Creek deposit and 50 kilometres north of Teck and Newmont’s Galore Creek deposit. The Boomerang work program involved prospecting and geochemical sampling, with a total of 30 rock samples and 252 soil samples collected.

All soil and rock samples were delivered directly by the crew to ALS Global’s analytical facility in Terrace, B.C. for preparation, and subsequent precious metal and multi-element analysis in their North Vancouver laboratory. ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is a facility certified as ISO 9001:2008 and accredited to ISO / IEC 17025:2005 from the Standards Council of Canada.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Mitchell, B.Sc., P. Geo., a senior geologist with C.J. Greig & Associates and a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mitchell has prepared, reviewed and validated that the technical information contained within this release is accurate.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific BC Golden Triangle, world-class Barkerville gold camp and Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE’s corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential cash flow and production opportunities with blue sky discovery potential, and to manage our business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Source: HAWKEYE Gold and Diamond Inc. (TSX Venture:HAWK, OTC Bulletin Board:HWKDF, FWB:HGT)

