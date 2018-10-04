Fortune Announces NICO Community Education Programs

Financial support to promote education and better awareness of the importance of mining

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2018 - Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX: FT) (OTCQX: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") (www.fortuneminerals.com) announces two community sponsorship initiatives to support education in the Northwest Territories ("NWT") as it advances its NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper project toward construction. Fortune is pleased to be a co-sponsor, together with the NWT government, and other industry, community and education partners, in delivering the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Mining Matters program to elementary schools in the NWT. The Company is also announcing funding for two educational awards for Tlicho students to participate in post-secondary studies in programs related to the resource industry.

Former Whati community Chief, Charlie Jim Nitsiza, commented, ?"The Elders have been saying for many years that the Tlicho people need to be introduced to mining and geology at an early age so that they can become active participants in future mining, exploration and development on Tlicho Lands."

As part of its ongoing community outreach, Fortune is a co-sponsor of the Mining Rocks Earth Science Education Program for Grade 4 students at elementary schools in the NWT, including Elizabeth Mackenzie Elementary School in the Tlicho community of Behchoko. This program, presented by Mining Matters, is designed to introduce students to geology and career opportunities in the minerals industry. The program initiates students to practical geological and mineral exploration activities, including prospecting, claim staking and mapping, as well as the use of GPS technology, and environmental responsibilities and stewardship. Students benefit from hands-on, curriculum-linked classroom activities and a field trip to the Ranney Hill Geological Interpretive Trail.

Fortune is also establishing two educational awards to help support Tlicho students already enrolled or entering post-secondary education programs in the fields of Geology, Earth Sciences, Engineering, Environmental Studies, Business and Accounting, and Health Care. The funds contributed will help cover educational expenses such as tuition, books and accommodation.

Robin Goad, President and CEO of Fortune, said, "We need to promote better awareness of the importance of mining's contribution to the livelihoods and ongoing quality of life in Canada. We believe education is the foundation for better communities and are pleased to support these two initiatives in the NWT."

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper project (the "NICO Project") in the Northwest Territories. Fortune also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Project and a potential future source of incremental mill feed to potentially extend the life of the NICO Project mill.

