Fairmont Provides Update on Delisting and Property Sale

Vancouver, October 4, 2018 - Fairmont Resources Inc. (TSXV: FMR) ("Fairmont" or the "Company") announces that, as previously disclosed in its news release of August 23, 2018, the Company intends proceed as soon as possible with its plans to delist (the "Delisting") its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and to transfer its interest in the Buttercup Property to Frederic Bergeron and Magnor Exploration Inc. in satisfaction of $150,000 in debt owed by the Company to such individuals (the "Property Sale").

The Company received shareholder approval for the Delisting, on a majority of the minority basis, and for the Property Sale at its annual general and special meeting held on September 21, 2018 (the "Meeting"). As the requisite shareholder approvals have now been obtained, the Company intends to apply to the Exchange this week to complete the Delisting, which will only become effective once the Exchange has provided its approval and issued a bulletin. In addition, the Company intends to close the Property Sale as soon as possible following the Delisting, which is a condition to closing of the Property Sale.

About Fairmont Resources Inc.

Fairmont Resources Inc. is an industrial mineral company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FMR".

