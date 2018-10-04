Aethon Minerals Appoints Canadian Market Maker

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2018 - Aethon Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: AET), ("Aethon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Market Making Services Inc. ("Market Making Services") to provide market making services on the exchange, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Market Making Services will trade the securities of Aethon on the TSXV for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market and to provide liquidity of Aethon's common shares. Aethon will pay Market Making Services $4,000 per month for a minimum term of three months renewable every month thereafter. Each party will have an option to cancel upon thirty days' prior notice. The appointment has been approved by the TSXV and the agreement commenced on October 1st, 2018.

Aethon and Market Making Services act at arm's length. Market Making Services will not be paid in shares or options of Aethon. The capital used for market making will be provided by Market Making Services.

About Aethon Minerals

Aethon Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value in the base metal space with an emphasis on copper mineral assets in Chile. The Company has consolidated a very large prospective land position consisting of over 130,000 hectares along prolific mining belts located in the Antofagasta and Maricunga regions of northern Chile. The Company also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Llanos De Llahuin project situated in a region with excellent access and existing infrastructure. Aethon believes it is uniquely positioned for growth and is actively pursuing selective copper-focused growth opportunities. Aethon is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "AET".

About Market Making Services Inc.

James Connor is the principal of Market Making Services Inc. and has worked in the financial industry for over 20 years. He has extensive experience as a liability trader working for such firms as CIBC, Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch, and Cormark Securities and also as a coverage trader covering some of the largest institutional investors in Europe and North America. James started Market Making Services Inc. with the primary purpose of providing capital market knowledge to help TSXV listed stocks gain awareness and liquidity.

