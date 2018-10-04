Hudbay Comments on Media Report

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2018 - HudBay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) Hudbay today commented on a media report speculating on a potential business acquisition by the company. While the company’s policy is to avoid comment on speculation and rumours, Hudbay emphasizes that it has had a consistent strategy of optimizing the value of its current operations and evaluating growth opportunities that are complementary to its current business and that it continues to adhere to this strategy. As described in Hudbay’s public disclosure, this may include acquisitions that fit Hudbay’s stringent criteria, ranging from early stage exploration to producing mines, provided they are accretive to shareholder value on a per share basis. Further, any acquisitions would ensure that Hudbay retains the financial flexibility and management capacity to maximize the value of its assets and existing growth opportunities.



Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes information that relates to, among other things, statements with respect to Hudbay’s strategy respecting acquisitions and existing operations. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events.

Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Hudbay does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is an integrated mining company producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. With assets in North and South America, the company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. Through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and a copper project in Arizona (United States). The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Hudbay also has warrants listed under the symbol “HBM.WT” on the Toronto Stock Exchange and “HBM/WS” on the New York Stock Exchange. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

