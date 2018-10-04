Granting of Stock Options

Vancouver, October 4, 2018 - Dajin Resources Corp. ("Dajin") (TSX-V: DJI) (OTC: DJIFF) (Germany: C2U1) Dajin Resources Corp. announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,700,000 incentive stock options under Dajin's stock option plan to directors, officers and employees of Dajin with an exercise price of $0.10 per share, expiring on October 4, 2023. The stock option grant is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Dajin, is an early stage Lithium exploration company. Through its interest in Dajin Resources S.A. ("Dajin S.A."), it holds concessions or concession applications in Jujuy Province, Argentina that were acquired in regions known to contain brines with Lithium, Potassium, and Boron values. These concessions exceed 93,000 hectares (230,000 acres) and are primarily located in the Salinas Grandes and Guayatayoc salt lake basins. During the initial exploration program of a portion of the holdings covering an area of 550 hectares (5.5 km2) in the northwestern corner of the 4,300 hectares (43 km2) San Jose-Navidad minas were taken. Lithium brine concentrations ranged from 281 mg/l to 1,353 mg/l, averaging 591 mg/l. Dajin S.A. is partnered with LSC Lithium Corp. who has agreed to spend $2,000,000 to earn a 51% interest in Dajin S.A.'s Lithium properties while building a significant presence in Argentina.

Dajin holds a 100% interest in 403 placer claims covering 7,914 acres (3,202 hectares) in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada. These claims are known to contain Lithium and Boron values and are adjacent to the birth place of US Borax Corp's first borax mine. Dajin also holds a 100% interest in 145 placer claims covering in the Alkali Spring valley of Esmeralda County, Nevada, located 10 miles (15 kilometers) northeast of Albemarle's Silver Peak Lithium brine operation in Clayton Valley. Dajin and Cypress Development Corp. have entered into an earn-in agreement whereby Cypress can earn a 50% interest in the Alkali Spring valley Lithium property in Esmeralda County, Nevada with the expenditure of USD$500,000 on exploration over a two year period.

