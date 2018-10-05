Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Successful Infill and Extension Drilling at Auer, Auer North

Sydney, Australia - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is pleased to announce that its 2018 drilling programme at the Yangibana Rare Earths Project has been completed. The infill and extension drilling at the Auer and Auer North deposits (see Figure 1 in link below) has provided positive results and the Company will release new JORC Resources in the coming weeks.HIGHLIGHTSInfill and extension drilling completed at Auer and Auer North- Drilling extends Auer to the south by a further 300m- Drilling confirms high quality extension of Auer to the northeast- Auer now established over 2.35km of strike, open in both directions and open at depth along the majority of this strikelength- Assay results indicate strong potential for additional resources- Best results from Auer:-13m at 1.60%TREO including 0.49%Nd2O3+Pr6O1114m at 1.59%TREO including 0.49%Nd2O3+Pr6O1116m at 1.20%TREO including 0.43%Nd2O3+Pr6O1117m at 1.01%TREO including 0.38%Nd2O3+Pr6O117m at 2.57%TREO including 0.85%Nd2O3+Pr6O118m at 1.98%TREO including 0.60%Nd2O3+Pr6O1111.82m at 1.47%TREO including 0.53%Nd2O3+Pr6O11- Best results from Auer North :-10m at 1.87%TREO including 0.60%Nd2O3+Pr6O118m at 1.50%TREO including 0.49%Nd2O3+Pr6O118m at 1.32%TREO including 0.46%Nd2O3+Pr6O1113m at 1.08%TREO including 0.37%Nd2O3+Pr6O11DRILLING RESULTSAssay results have been received from all drilling at Auer and Auer North deposits (see Figures 2 and 3 in link below), with best intersections shown in Table 1(see link below). Details of hole coordinates and assays are shown in Appendices 1 and 2(see link below).Note that the mineralisation at Auer and Auer North is generally steep (70o-80o) and the intersected lengths are as much as double the true width.The important Nd2O3+Pr6O11:TREO ratio range mostly from 30-38%, in line with the November 2017 JORC Resource average of 35%. This ratio effects the proportion of the Company's target oxides of neodymium and praseodymium to TREO in the planned mixed rare earths carbonate product.Figure 2 (see link below) shows the drilling carried out to the south of Auer Zone 1. This drilling successfully tested an aeromagnetic anomaly defined in the Company's 2016 aeromagnetic and radiometric survey. The drilling has extended the mineralisation for a further 300m to the south and the deposit remains open to the south and at depth.Figure 2 (see link below) also shows drilling carried out between Auer Zones 1 and 2. Earlier drilling had indicated that this area was not mineralised but results from the recent drilling provide some encouraging results.As can be seen in Table 1(see link below), Auer Zone 4 has provided particularly encouraging results this year with wide intersections of mineralisation encountered from an area with limited outcrop of ironstone. The zone remains open to the northeast and at depth.TERMINOLOGY USED IN THIS REPORTTotal Rare Earths Oxides, TREO, is the sum of the oxides of the light rare earth elements lanthanum (La), cerium (Ce), praseodymium (Pr), neodymium (Nd), and samarium (Sm) and the heavy rare earth elements europium (Eu), gadolinium (Gd), terbium (Tb), dysprosium (Dy), holmium (Ho), erbium (Er), thulium (Tm), ytterbium (Yb), lutetium (Lu), and yttrium (Y).To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GEH2EV86





Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.



- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.



- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.



- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.



- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.





