Orosur Mining Inc.  Resignation of Director

05.10.2018  |  Business Wire

Orosur Mining Inc. (“Orosur” or the “Company”) (TSX: OMI) (AIM: OMI) today announces that it has received notice from Jorge Aceituno, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of the Company of his resignation from the Board and executive positions with the Company, with immediate effect, in order to accept a position closer to his family in Chile.

Given the Company’s renewed focus and recently announced Strategic agreement with Newmont Mining Corp. on its high grade Anzá exploration, this comes at an opportune time for both the Company and Mr. Aceituno.

The Company is grateful for Mr. Aceituno’s contributions and years of service and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours; his duties are being reassigned to existing managers within the Company.

END

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a fully integrated gold producer, developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development of the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of the Company) on: +1 (778) 373-0100.



Contact

Orosur Mining Inc
Ignacio Salazar, Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
or
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe – Nomad & Joint Broker
David Porter/Keith Dowsing
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000
or
Numis Securities Limited – Joint Broker
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000


