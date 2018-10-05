Cascabel Exploration Update

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold (LSE and TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on recent drilling at the Company's Cascabel project in Northern Ecuador.

HIGHLIGHTS:

With over 124,000m of drill hole assays now received, a further 70,400m of drilling has been added to the existing Alpala Maiden Resource during 2018 of 5.2Mt of copper (2.3Mt Indicated, 2.9Mt Inferred) and 12.3MOz of gold (6Moz Indicated, 6.3MOz Inferred) (published January 2018 - refer Table B in the Notes to Editors for full details).

Approximately 32,000m of further drilling set to be completed at Alpala in 2018, significantly adding to the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") update.

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate projected for completion and release December 2018.

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665 SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer) +61 (0) 417 880 448 nmather@solgold.com.au Mr Karl Schlobohm Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661 SolGold plc (Company Secretary) kschlobohm@solgold.com.au Ms Anna Legge Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131 SolGold plc (Corporate Communications) alegge@solgold.com.au Mr Ewan Leggat / Mr Richard Morrison Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Broker) ewan.leggat@spangel.co.uk Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Camarco (Financial PR / IR) solgold@camarco.co.uk Andrew Chubb / Ingo Hofmaier Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker) solgold@hannam.partners

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9584C_1-2018-10-4.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:public://news_release_pdf/SolGoldOct52018.pdf

To view the original release, please click here

To follow SolGold plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire