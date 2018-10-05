Q3 2018 Preliminary Production Results
Perth, Australia (FSCwire) - Centamin announces preliminary production results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2018 (“Q3”) from its Sukari Gold Mine (“Sukari”) in Egypt.
|
Quarter on quarter comparative
|
Year on year comparative
|
units
|
Q3 2018
|
Q2 2018
|
% change
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2017
|
% change
|
Safety
|
Sukari LTIFR
|
200,000 hours
|
0.14
|
0
|
0.14
|
0
|
Open pit mining
|
Total material mined
|
kt
|
19,891
|
18,415
|
8%
|
19,891
|
18,602
|
7%
|
Ore mined(1)
|
kt
|
6,562
|
5,532
|
19%
|
6,562
|
4,825
|
36%
|
Ore grade mined
|
g/t Au
|
0.64
|
0.51
|
25%
|
0.64
|
0.76
|
-16%
|
Ore grade milled
|
g/t Au
|
0.81
|
0.59
|
37%
|
0.81
|
1.11
|
-27%
|
Strip ratio
|
waste/ore
|
2.03
|
2.33
|
-13%
|
2.03
|
2.86
|
-29%
|
Underground mining
|
Ore mined stoping
|
kt
|
199
|
180
|
11%
|
199
|
189
|
5%
|
Ore mined developmentt
|
kt
|
128
|
109
|
17%
|
128
|
113
|
13%
|
Ore grade mined
|
g/t Au
|
5.18
|
4.62
|
12%
|
5.18
|
7.98
|
-35%
|
Processing
|
Ore processed
|
kt
|
3,129
|
3,172
|
-1%
|
3,129
|
2,996
|
4%
|
Head grade
|
g/t Au
|
1.29
|
0.99
|
30%
|
1.29
|
1.82
|
-29%
|
Gold recovery
|
%
|
88.7
|
87.3
|
2%
|
88.7
|
88.3
|
0%
|
Gold produced - dump leach
|
oz
|
3,894
|
3,028
|
29%
|
3,894
|
1,692
|
130%
|
Total gold production(2)
|
oz
|
117,720
|
92,803
|
27%
|
117,720
|
156,533
|
-25%
(1) Gold produced is gold poured and does not include gold-in-circuit at period end.
OVERVIEW
- Gold production for Q3 was 117,720 ounces, a 27% improvement on the second quarter (“QoQ”), resulting from month on month operational improvements in the open pit and underground;
- September was a strong month with production of 48,511 ounces. However operational improvements have taken longer than planned to materialise;
- In Q4, we expect improvements to be sustained and production in the region of 145,000 ounces, resulting in a total 2018 annual production of approximately 480,000 ounces.
