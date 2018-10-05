Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Q3 2018 Preliminary Production Results

05.10.2018  |  FSCwire

Perth, Australia (FSCwire) - Centamin announces preliminary production results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2018 (“Q3”) from its Sukari Gold Mine (“Sukari”) in Egypt.

     

Quarter on quarter comparative

  

Year on year comparative

  

units

Q3 2018

Q2 2018

% change

Q3 2018

Q3 2017

% change

Safety

              

Sukari LTIFR

200,000 hours

0.14

0

  

0.14

0

  

Open pit mining

              

Total material mined

kt

19,891

18,415

8%

19,891

18,602

7%

Ore mined(1)

kt

6,562

5,532

19%

6,562

4,825

36%

Ore grade mined

g/t Au

0.64

0.51

25%

0.64

0.76

-16%

Ore grade milled

g/t Au

0.81

0.59

37%

0.81

1.11

-27%

Strip ratio

waste/ore

2.03

2.33

-13%

2.03

2.86

-29%

Underground mining

              

Ore mined stoping

kt

199

180

11%

199

189

5%

Ore mined developmentt

kt

128

109

17%

128

113

13%

Ore grade mined

g/t Au

5.18

4.62

12%

5.18

7.98

-35%

Processing

              

Ore processed

kt

3,129

3,172

-1%

3,129

2,996

4%

Head grade

g/t Au

1.29

0.99

30%

1.29

1.82

-29%

Gold recovery

%

88.7

87.3

2%

88.7

88.3

0%

Gold produced - dump leach

oz

3,894

3,028

29%

3,894

1,692

130%

Total gold production(2)

oz

117,720

92,803

27%

117,720

156,533

-25%

(1)  Gold produced is gold poured and does not include gold-in-circuit at period end.

OVERVIEW

  • Gold production for Q3 was 117,720 ounces, a 27% improvement on the second quarter (“QoQ”), resulting from month on month operational improvements in the open pit and underground;
  • September was a strong month with production of 48,511 ounces. However operational improvements have taken longer than planned to materialise;
  • In Q4, we expect improvements to be sustained and production in the region of 145,000 ounces, resulting in a total 2018 annual production of approximately 480,000 ounces.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0977D_1-2018-10-5.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/centamin10052018.pdf

To view the original release, please click here



Source: Centamin Plc (TSX:CEE, LSE:CEY)

To follow Centamin Plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Centamin Plc

Bergbau
Jersey (Kanalinsel)
www.centamin.com


