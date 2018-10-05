Q3 2018 Preliminary Production Results

Perth, Australia (FSCwire) - Centamin announces preliminary production results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2018 (“Q3”) from its Sukari Gold Mine (“Sukari”) in Egypt.

Quarter on quarter comparative Year on year comparative units Q3 2018 Q2 2018 % change Q3 2018 Q3 2017 % change Safety Sukari LTIFR 200,000 hours 0.14 0 0.14 0 Open pit mining Total material mined kt 19,891 18,415 8% 19,891 18,602 7% Ore mined(1) kt 6,562 5,532 19% 6,562 4,825 36% Ore grade mined g/t Au 0.64 0.51 25% 0.64 0.76 -16% Ore grade milled g/t Au 0.81 0.59 37% 0.81 1.11 -27% Strip ratio waste/ore 2.03 2.33 -13% 2.03 2.86 -29% Underground mining Ore mined stoping kt 199 180 11% 199 189 5% Ore mined developmentt kt 128 109 17% 128 113 13% Ore grade mined g/t Au 5.18 4.62 12% 5.18 7.98 -35% Processing Ore processed kt 3,129 3,172 -1% 3,129 2,996 4% Head grade g/t Au 1.29 0.99 30% 1.29 1.82 -29% Gold recovery % 88.7 87.3 2% 88.7 88.3 0% Gold produced - dump leach oz 3,894 3,028 29% 3,894 1,692 130% Total gold production(2) oz 117,720 92,803 27% 117,720 156,533 -25%

(1) Gold produced is gold poured and does not include gold-in-circuit at period end.

OVERVIEW

Gold production for Q3 was 117,720 ounces, a 27% improvement on the second quarter (“QoQ”), resulting from month on month operational improvements in the open pit and underground;

September was a strong month with production of 48,511 ounces. However operational improvements have taken longer than planned to materialise;

In Q4, we expect improvements to be sustained and production in the region of 145,000 ounces, resulting in a total 2018 annual production of approximately 480,000 ounces.

