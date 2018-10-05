Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Randgold Resources Limited - Publication and Posting of Scheme Document

05.10.2018  |  Accesswire

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction

RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE MERGER of Barrick Gold Corp. and Randgold Resources Ltd. PUBLICATION AND POSTING OF SCHEME DOCUMENT

JERSEY, October 5, 2018 - On 24 September 2018, the Boards of Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick") and Randgold Resources Ltd. ("Randgold") (NASDAQ: GOLD) (LSE: RRS) announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended share-for-share merger of Barrick and Randgold (the "Merger") to create an industry-leading gold company. It is intended that the Merger will be implemented by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement of Randgold and the Randgold Shareholders under Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, with the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Randgold being acquired by Barrick (the "Scheme").

Randgold is pleased to announce that the scheme document relating to the Merger (the "Scheme Document"), together with the associated Forms of Proxy, are being sent or made available to the Randgold Shareholders today and, for information only, to persons with information rights and participants in the Randgold Share Plans. The Scheme Document contains, amongst other things, a letter from the Non-Executive Chairman of Randgold, an explanatory statement from CIBC and Barclays, the full terms and conditions of the Scheme, notices convening the Jersey Court Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting, an expected timetable of principal events and details of the actions to be taken by Randgold Shareholders.

A copy of the Scheme Document will be made available (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions) on Randgold's website (www.randgoldresources.com) by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following the date of this announcement.

Randgold Shareholders should carefully read the Scheme Document in its entirety before making a decision with respect to the Scheme.

Please click on, or paste the following link in to your web browser to view the full announcement;

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0971D_1-2018-10-5.pdf

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ld


