Luminex Resources Announces Granting of Options

VANCOUVER, Oct. 05, 2018 - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (the “Company” or “Luminex”) announces that it has granted incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.80 per share, will expire on October 5, 2023, and will vest in three equal parts over the first two years after grant.



Additionally, Luminex has entered into an agreement with First Globe Capital International Inc. (“First Globe”) for a 12 month period. First Globe is based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, and is owned by Anish Sunderji. First Globe provides institutional fundraising and advisory services to its clients. The Company has compensated First Globe for its services by the issuance of 37,500 options of the Company. The options issued to First Globe are exercisable at a price of $0.80 per share, will expire on October 5, 2023, and will vest over two years in ¼ portions every six months. The Company has also agreed to reimburse First Globe for its reasonable incidental expenses incurred in providing the investor relation services to the Company. First Globe does not otherwise have any relationship with or hold any securities of the Company, except for previously granted stock options received pursuant to a plan of arrangement.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex’s Condor Gold-Copper project is located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador consisting of approximately 100 thousand hectares.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://luminexresources.com/.

