PHOENIX, Oct. 05, 2018 - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSX-V: GXU; OTCQB: GVXXF) (“GoviEx” or “Company”) is looking to a better uranium market on the horizon. Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer, talked with Stock Day’s Everett Jolly about what sets GoviEx apart from competitors.



“We have three major projects with a very large total mineral resource, but more importantly, two fully-permitted projects. So, based on what we see in the improving uranium price, we can start to move towards development and look for leverage, not only on that uranium price, but also as GoviEx moves towards becoming a producer.”

The uranium development company has all of its projects in Africa. Major said that GoviEx recently has put more resources towards technology and has added an extra property to the project in Zambia. Jolly then noted that uranium prices are down right now, but showing signs of recovery. He asked Major what GoviEx has to offer to investors at this time. Major said it’s about how advanced their project is.

“We’ve got an advanced uranium project. We think uranium prices are on the turn. We’ve already seen a steady tick up this year – up from 20 dollars per pound to 27 dollars.” He also reiterated that two of their projects are fully permitted, which can take some companies ten to fifteen years to achieve. “Our projects are ready to go. We are already talking to the banks and working on a feasibility study for our Madaouela Project in Niger.”

Jolly wanted an outlook from Major on the uranium market and a general idea of what types of industry use uranium.

“Uranium is used almost exclusively for the production of energy in nuclear reactors,” said Major. He explained that Japan, China, India and the African nations are beginning to drive the market for nuclear energy. “It is one of the cheapest clean energy sources out there,” he explained.

“You’ve got a market looking at a supply deficit now and it needs a much higher price to justify projects,” he said. “That’s where GoviEx comes in. We’ve got projects ready to fill the growing supply gap.”

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties. GoviEx’s principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its Mine Permitted Madaouela Project and its other uranium properties in Africa.

For more information go here: www.goviex.com

