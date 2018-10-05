Millrock Reports Drilling Program Under Way at El Picacho Gold Project, Sonora State, Mexico

VANCOUVER, Oct. 05, 2018 - Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQX: MLRKF) ("Millrock") is pleased to report that drilling is in progress at the El Picacho gold project in Sonora State, Mexico. A series of ten holes totaling 2,000 meters has been approved and is being funded by Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) under an option to joint venture agreement. The program has been designed to test geological targets identified through soil and rock sampling, geophysical surveys, and trenching. The drill holes will test the Placeres prospect, one of several prospect areas identified by the joint technical teams over the past year. The project targets orogenic gold deposits, similar in nature to the nearby San Francisco gold mine, which is operated by Alio Gold Inc. The El Picacho project, located in Sonora State, Mexico, is located approximately 80 km north of the City of Hermosillo, and is accessible by paved highway and gravel roads.



Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed within this document has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Gregory A. Beischer, President, CEO and a director of Millrock Resources. Mr. Beischer is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Millrock Resources Inc.

Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is active in Alaska, British Columbia, the southwest USA and Sonora State, Mexico. Funding for drilling at Millrock’s exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet, Altius, and Riverside. Millrock is a major shareholder of junior explorers PolarX Ltd.. and Sojourn Exploration Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Gregory Beischer”

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Melanee Henderson, Investor Relations

(604) 638-3164

(877) 217-8978 (toll-free)

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs.