Great Bear Resources Unaware of Any Material Change

Vancouver, October 5, 2018 - At the request of IIROC, Great Bear Resources (TSXV: GBR) ("Great Bear" or the "Company"), wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Great Bear is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company developing assets in the Red Lake District of Ontario, Canada.

