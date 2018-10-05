Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

 Resignation of Board Member

05.10.2018  |  FSCwire

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (PLAN-TSX:V) (“Progressive Planet”, “PLAN” or the "Company”)  announces the resignation of Mike England from the board of directors of Progressive Planet effective immediately.

“We wish to thank Mr. England for his hard work over the years” stated Steve Harpur, CEO of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with a flagship zeolite mine in British Columbia, the right to earn a 20% interest in a lithium project in Manitoba and a graphite property in Buckingham, Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed “Stephen Harpur”

Stephen Harpur, CPA, CGA

CEO

For further information, please contact:

Derek Knight. COO

1-800-910-3072

DKnight@ProgressivePlanet.ca

www.progressiveplanet.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





To view the original release, please click here



Source: Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSX Venture:PLAN, OTC Bulletin Board:ASHXF, FWB:ARB2)

To follow Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.progressiveplanet.ca


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap