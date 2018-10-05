 Resignation of Board Member

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (PLAN-TSX:V) (“Progressive Planet”, “PLAN” or the "Company”) announces the resignation of Mike England from the board of directors of Progressive Planet effective immediately.

“We wish to thank Mr. England for his hard work over the years” stated Steve Harpur, CEO of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with a flagship zeolite mine in British Columbia, the right to earn a 20% interest in a lithium project in Manitoba and a graphite property in Buckingham, Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed “Stephen Harpur”

Stephen Harpur, CPA, CGA

CEO

For further information, please contact:

Derek Knight. COO

1-800-910-3072

DKnight@ProgressivePlanet.ca

www.progressiveplanet.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

