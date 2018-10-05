Claim Post Grants Share Options

CALGARY, Oct. 05, 2018 - Claim Post Resources Inc. (CPS-V) ("Claim Post" or the "Company") has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 1,750,000 common shares of Claim Post at an exercise price of $0.145 per share until October 5, 2021. 1,500,000 options were granted to a director of the Company and 250,000 options were granted to a consultant. The options are exercisable over a 3 year period ending October 5, 2021, with one-third of the options vesting immediately, one-third vesting on the first anniversary date of the grant, and one-third on the second anniversary date of the grant.



Claim Post is a publicly traded, Canadian based growth oriented energy services company currently focused on its high quality frac sand deposit located in Seymourville, Manitoba.

