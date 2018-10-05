Claim Post Grants Share Options

Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
05.10.2018  |  GlobeNewswire

CALGARY, Oct. 05, 2018 - Claim Post Resources Inc. (CPS-V) ("Claim Post" or the "Company") has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 1,750,000 common shares of Claim Post at an exercise price of $0.145 per share until October 5, 2021. 1,500,000 options were granted to a director of the Company and 250,000 options were granted to a consultant. The options are exercisable over a 3 year period ending October 5, 2021, with one-third of the options vesting immediately, one-third vesting on the first anniversary date of the grant, and one-third on the second anniversary date of the grant.

Claim Post is a publicly traded, Canadian based growth oriented energy services company currently focused on its high quality frac sand deposit located in Seymourville, Manitoba.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Claim Post Resources Inc.
Lowell Jackson
Executive Chairman
(403) 660-3702

www.claimpostresources.com


