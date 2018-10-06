Strongbow Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Oct. 05, 2018 - Strongbow Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: SBW) (“Strongbow” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. John Burzynski will be stepping down from his role as Director effective today. The Company would like to thank Mr. Burzynski for his tremendous efforts and support in advancing Strongbow and the South Crofty project. John will join Strongbow’s Technical Advisory Committee in a continuing role with the Company.



Strongbow is pleased to announce that Mr. Don Njegovan, Vice President, New Business Development at Osisko Mining Inc. will be joining Strongbow’s board of directors to replace Mr. Burzynski. Mr. Njegovan brings a wealth of mining and banking experience to the Strongbow board. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from Michigan Technological University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Manitoba. Mr. Njegovan has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry, starting work underground in 1989 for Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. He was formerly Managing Director of Global Mining at Scotiabank (2010 – 2014), was an investment banker at Toll Cross Securities Inc. (2005 – 2010) and was a former director of St. Andrew Goldfields until it was acquired by Kirkland Lake Gold in 2016. Don currently serves on the board of directors of Sable Resources and Ascot Resources Ltd.

