Mexus confirms drilling program at Santa Elena mine

CABORCA, Oct. 08, 2018 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG)(“Mexus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Major Drilling Co. of Hermosillo, Mexico for the initial drill program at its Santa Elena mine. The drilling program will begin by November 1, 2018. All samples will be sent to ALS-Chemex preparation facilities in Hermosillo for further assays. To properly consolidate the information obtained, Mexus has approached Minetech International to plan a preliminary and qualified results evaluation report with the end goal being a 43-101 instrument. The report will include all the data collected to date with the purpose of putting together a quantified resource of the property and will include the grade and tonnage of the findings. Initial drilling will occur on 300 meters of the 2.2Km long Julio Vein and the associated shear zone. Major Drilling will follow qualified assurance on sample deliveries.

“Using the information in this drilling program and prior data from qualified geologists we are seeking to prove a 100,000oz target. At that time, we will move to Stage 2 of our drilling program and expand upon these initial findings. As a company, we will be in a stronger position having a proven resource providing multiple options moving forward,” added CEO Paul Thompson.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.