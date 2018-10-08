NioCorp and IBC Advanced Alloys Announce Successful Production of Aluminum-Scandium Master Alloy

CENTENNIAL, Oct. 08, 2018 - NioCorp Developments Ltd. (“NioCorp” or the “Company”) (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF; and FSE: BR3) and IBC Advanced Alloys (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) (“IBC”) are pleased to announce the successful production of aluminum-scandium master alloy. The master alloy was produced at the Ames Laboratory, a U.S. government-owned, contractor-operated national laboratory of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), located in Ames Iowa.



NioCorp and IBC intend to utilize the master alloy from this program to further the companies’ ongoing efforts to develop specialty scandium-containing alloys and/or prototype products for potential commercial use. The two companies are operating under a joint development agreement to investigate and develop applications for scandium-containing materials for a range of downstream markets. NioCorp commercially purchased the scandium used to create the master alloy at the Ames Lab’s Materials Preparation Center.

“Both IBC and NioCorp wish to thank the great team at the Ames Laboratory, and the U.S. Department of Energy, for their assistance to our teams in successfully producing this master alloy,” said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Executive Chair of NioCorp and Chairman of the Board of IBC. “This is almost certainly the first aluminum-scandium master alloy made in the United States in some years. We look forward to the possibilities presented by the establishment of a domestic U.S. production capacity for aluminum-scandium master alloys that utilize scandium mined and purified in the U.S.”

NioCorp is currently developing the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Mine and processing facility in southeast Nebraska, which is expected to produce more than 100 tonnes per year of scandium oxide when fully operational.

“This is a significant milestone in our continuing R&D effort with NioCorp to develop scandium materials for potential commercial applications,” said General David Heinz (USMC, ret.), CEO of IBC. “In many ways, scandium-containing alloys promise to deliver significant step changes in the capabilities and performance of platforms across the national defense and commercial sectors. We are excited about the commercial prospects presented in this effort, and to the launch of commercial scandium oxide production in the U.S. by NioCorp.”

Aluminum-scandium master alloys are used to introduce scandium into casting and wrought aluminum-based alloys. These master alloys traditionally contain about two percent scandium by weight, while finished aluminum-scandium alloy products generally contain fractions of a percent of Scandium by weight. Even this small amount of scandium can provide the following benefits to aluminum alloys:

Fine grain refinement during casting and solidification;





Enhanced ability to commercial weld aluminum alloys by minimizing weld cracks and failures; and





Improved mechanical performance of the alloy, which in turn can reduce the mass (weight) of platforms such as cars, trucks, buses and aerospace systems, helping to enable improved fuel economy and reducing emissions.

Despite these well-understood benefits, widespread global use of scandium has been limited, primarily due to a lack of reliable scandium supplies. No single dedicated mine in the world today currently produces scandium, and only 10-15 tonnes of scandium oxide material is estimated to be produced globally, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. OnG Commodities LLC has estimated latent demand for scandium at several hundred tonnes per year in the aerospace sector alone.1





About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.

About IBC

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC’s Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC’s Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC’s has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri.

About Ames Laboratory

Ames Laboratory is a U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science national laboratory operated by Iowa State University. Ames Laboratory creates innovative materials, technologies and energy solutions. We use our expertise, unique capabilities and interdisciplinary collaborations to solve global problems.

1 This data is part of a scandium market assessment prepared for NioCorp by OnG Commodities LLC in April 2017. The data is incorporated in NioCorp’s December 2017 Revised Elk Creek Project Feasibility Study and is available for download on www.SEDAR.ca



