Grant of Board Options

VANCOUVER, Oct. 08, 2018 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: THX) (“Thor” or the “Company”) wishes to announce the grant of 750,000 stock options pursuant to its approved stock option plan to directors of the Company. The options were granted at an exercise price of $0.14 per share for a period of five years and amount to 0.2% of the issued share capital in total.



About Thor

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor also holds a 49% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits located in Houndé greenstone belt, south west Burkina Faso. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “THX”.



