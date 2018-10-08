Morila's Pioneering Agribusiness Project Gets Government Go-Ahead

Morila, Mali (FSCwire) - The Morila gold mine's ambitious agribusiness project, designed to replace mining with a sustainable economic activity in the local community after the operation's closure in two years' time, has been approved by the Malian government.
In a ceremony at Morila today, attended among others by Mali Prime Minister M Soumeilou Boubeye Maïga and Minister of Mines & Petroleum Mme Lelenta Hawa Baba Ba, Randgold Resources chief executive Mark Bristow said the project would support the government's drive to reduce poverty by promoting the agricultural sector. He noted that 80% of Mali's population relied on agriculture, which accounted for 45% of the country's GDP and it was estimated that as much as 50% of agricultural produce was wasted by the lack of processing industries.
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full
Group Regional Manager West Africa Mahamadou Samaké +223 66 75 61 36
Investor & Media Relations Kathy du Plessis +44 20 7557 7738 randgold@dpapr.com
Website: www.randgoldresources.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!