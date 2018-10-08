Morila's Pioneering Agribusiness Project Gets Government Go-Ahead

Morila, Mali (FSCwire) - The Morila gold mine's ambitious agribusiness project, designed to replace mining with a sustainable economic activity in the local community after the operation's closure in two years' time, has been approved by the Malian government.

In a ceremony at Morila today, attended among others by Mali Prime Minister M Soumeilou Boubeye Maïga and Minister of Mines & Petroleum Mme Lelenta Hawa Baba Ba, Randgold Resources chief executive Mark Bristow said the project would support the government's drive to reduce poverty by promoting the agricultural sector. He noted that 80% of Mali's population relied on agriculture, which accounted for 45% of the country's GDP and it was estimated that as much as 50% of agricultural produce was wasted by the lack of processing industries.

