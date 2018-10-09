Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: Annual Report to Shareholders

Sydney, Australia - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) provides the Company's Annual Report to shareholders.Highlights and AchievementsThackaringa Cobalt Project- Substantial drilling campaign completed at Thackaringa (20,000 metres) - 20 December 2017- Declared a combined 72Mt Inferred and Indicated Resource @ 852 ppm cobalt - 19 March 2018- Pre-Feasibility Study completed - Results justify progressing towards Bankable Feasibility Study. Key conclusions included long life, low cost, large scale operation. Optimisation Studies commenced - 30 June 2018.Corporate- Raised A$2.5m in oversubscribed offer - November 2017- Raised A$7.8m - placement to LG International - April 2018- Commercial Visit - China/Korea/Japan - November 2017- Commercial Visit - China/Korea/Japan - March 2018- Corporate Office relocation to Level 17, 100 Miller Street North Sydney - May 2018To view the Annual Report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3446F5R3





About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:



Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) is an exploration company focussed on green energy technology and a strategy of fast-tracking development of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in New South Wales to achieve commercial production of cobalt. This strategic metal is in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now widely used in clean energy systems.



COB has entered into a farm-in joint venture agreement with Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd. (“BPL”) in which COB seeks to acquire an initial 51% interest in the Thackaringa Cobalt Project. COB will undertake exploration and development programs on the Thackaringa Cobalt Project and, subject to the achievement of milestones, will acquire 100% of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project.





