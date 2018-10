Classic Minerals Ltd: Short Form Prospectus

Perth, Australia - Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) provides the Company's Prospectus.OfferFor the conditional offer of 1,000 Shares to the Public at an issue price of $0.01 each to raise $10 (Offer).CleansingThis Prospectus has also been prepared primarily for the purposes of section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of certain Shares issued prior to the date of this Prospectus. Please refer to Section 4.3 for further details.UnderwritingThe Offer is not underwritten.To view the Prospectus, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/T6H8WI8N





Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





