Aurania Enters into Capital Markets Support Agreement with Noble Capital

Toronto, October 9, 2018 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") reports that it has entered into a capital markets support agreement (the "Agreement") with Noble Capital Markets Inc. ("Noble"), a Florida corporation.

Noble is a FINRA and SEC-registered broker dealer with knowledge and experience with respect to building corporate awareness to investors, capital markets transactions, long-range planning and capital markets structuring and other matters that may be significant to the future business and operations of the Company.

Noble will assist the Company by broadening the Company's exposure within the U.S. and Latin American investment communities. The term of the Agreement is one year commencing on October 1, 2018. In consideration for the exposure services provided by Noble, the Company has agreed to pay a total fee of US$111,000 the first year, paid quarterly.

Aurania and Noble are not related, and Noble does not have any direct or indirect material interest in the Company or its securities or right to acquire any.

All matters reported herein are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and to compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Aurania

Aurania is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities — Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir

Manager — Investor Services

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

carolyn.muir@aurania.com

Dr. Richard Spencer

President

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

richard.spencer@aurania.com