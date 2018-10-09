PHOENIX, Oct. 09, 2018 - BlissCo Cannabis Corp. (CSE: BLIS) (OTCQB: HSTRF) (FRA: GQ4B) (“BlissCo” or “Company”) is a licensed producer and future distributor of ultra-premium cannabis. Damian Kettlewell, CEO, Founder and Chair spoke with Stock Day’s Everett Jolly about the cannabis market in Canada and the company’s recent news



Kettlewell told Jolly that BlissCo has just earned an amendment to its ACMPR License from Health Canada to include the production of cannabis oil. They are only the 38th independent company to achieve this. He explained the licensing journey has been long, but worth it.

“BlissCo is a cannabis wellness company based in Vancouver B.C. We focus on patients, their health and their wellness. We are really focused on our patient’s long-term wellness journey.”

He went on to explain that his company cultivates and sources premium cannabis, grown currently in indoor facilities and a hybrid greenhouse in Canada.

“We are excited that our country is leading the world, Canada is the first G7 country to legalize cannabis. BlissCo is primarily a medical cannabis company and we focus on selling directly to the consumer - our medical patients,” explained Kettlewell. “We are also focusing on innovations for the legal recreational market.”

Jolly then asked what makes Kettlewell’s company unique in the growing cannabis company market. He explained that the ecosystem of partnerships that the company has developed are strong and help to set them apart.

“We are closely aligned with The Supreme Cannabis Company, they invested $3 million in our company. We also have another strong partnership with GreenSeal Cannabis Company. These are supply partners.”

On the technology front, BlissCo is partnering with Namaste Technologies to launch a BlissCo telemedicine app that will seamlessly allow patients to participate in a video conference with a medical professional to gain authorization for medical cannabis use and then have the medical cannabis delivered directly to their door. As well, BlissCo’s e-commerce site will be powered by Namaste’s artificial intelligence and machine learning technology and both the telemedicine app and e-commerce site are scheduled to launch in November.

Considering that BlissCo is in the final stage of earning an license amendment from Health Canada to include the sale of medical cannabis, the combination of supply and technology partners has the Company positioned for growth.

To learn more about what BlissCo has instore for the cannabis market in Canada, listen to the entire podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-damian-kettlewell-of-blissco-cannabis-corp-otcqb-hstrf/

About BlissCo Cannabis Corp.

BlissCo Cannabis Corp. (CSE: BLIS) (OTCQB: HSTRF) (FRA: GQ4B) is a wellness-focused ACMPR licensed producer and future distributor of ultra-premium cannabis. The company sits at the heart of an international ecosystem and is focused on the success of its domestic and global partnerships.

BlissCo leverages the latest technology and is continuously developing its network of top-tier industry experts to drive the success of its brand and channels, moving premium Canadian cannabis to local and international markets.

BlissCo is backed by an experienced team that is deeply in tune and integrated with industry partners and BlissCo's future patients and customers.

