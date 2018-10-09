Black Tusk Completes Bedrock Trenching Program on the Goldsmith Property

Vancouver, October 9, 2018 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C:TUSK) is pleased to announce the completion of the fall trenching program on the Goldsmith Property (the "Property"). The work program was very successful at exposing mineralized bedrock at four distinct locations on the Property. Samples were taken for testing along an 800 metre elongate corridor of mine workings where high gold values were returned from historic work.

The Black Tusk exploration crew obtained large volume (30-90 Kg) samples from the 4 areas of trenching in order to be able to conduct bench test scale metallurgical studies. The bench test study will assist in determining the extent of "nugget effect" of gold in the bedrock as well as determining gold distribution.

As well, an additional 10 rock samples were taken from prospective outcrops and trenched sites along the 800 metre corridor. Samples are to be shipped to MS Analytical and Met Solve Laboratories Inc., both located in Langley, BC. Discussion is underway with representatives of the laboratories in order to define the best analytical process to use for these samples.

The fall trenching program exposed quartz veins, with substantial sulphide minerals (pyrrhotite, pyrite, arsenopyrite, chalcopyrite, galena). The veins are commonly associated with a shear structure that trends through the mineralized corridor.

"The Goldsmith Project trenching program was well executed and we are looking forward to the results." states CEO Richard Penn.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its mineral property located in British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the Goldsmith option agreement, the company currently has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in the Goldsmith property situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the city of Kaslo, BC.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn, CEO

778 384 8923

