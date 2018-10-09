American Pacific Mining Upgrades Gold Interval to 27.2 g/t Gold over 1.5m in re-assayed Screen Metallic

VANCOUVER, Oct. 09, 2018 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the following results from Screen Metallic samples from the previously announced 2018 drill program results (refer to press release dated August 15, 2018). Original assays under the Gravimetric column were both upgraded and downgraded in the re-analysis, with Hole 009 returning the highest upgraded interval to 27.2 g/t Au over 1.5m from the previous (gravimetric) 16.0 g/t Au over 1.5m.



“Gravimetric analysis is typical for coarse, high-grade gold systems. Screen Metallic assays help to further clarify the gold values at Tuscarora as we continue modeling the project,” commented Eric Saderholm, President of American Pacific Mining Corp. “Since listing in March of this year, we have tripled the property size and completed a 10,000 foot, 16 hole drill program. We are now focused on adding value through geophysics, Phase 2 drill program planning and data review and analysis.”

The Tuscarora mining district lies along the southeastern margin of the Mount Blitzen volcanic center, with gold mineralization closely associated with igneous geology and the structures of that center. The Tuscarora district can be divided into two areas that contain precious-metal deposits: a low-silver zone to the south that is known by comb-textured quartz veins, silica-adularia alteration, and low Ag/Au ratio; and a high-silver zone to the north characterized by replacement quartz and carbonate veins, narrow alteration zones, and relatively high Ag/Au ratio. The high-silver zone was the main focus of mining from 1875 until 1915. The more gold-rich zone now controlled by American Pacific projects under pediment cover and is largely untested.

Gravimetric Met Screen DESCRIPTION From m To m Interval m Au-GRA22

Au g/t Au-SCR21

Au g/t APTU18-001 163.7 165.2 1.5 1.40 2.42 APTU18-001 159.9 161.1 1.1 9.22 6.27 APTU18-001 156.6 156.9 0.3 1.17 1.59 APTU18-003 38.1 39.6 1.5 1.20 0.89 APTU18-003 50.3 51.8 1.5 1.27 0.93 APTU18-003 94.5 96.6 2.1 0.72 0.32 APTU18-003 96.6 97.2 0.6 0.54 0.49 APTU18-003 102.3 102.8 0.5 0.53 0.5 APTU18-005 68.8 69.3 0.5 4.01 4.05 APTU18-005 69.3 70.1 0.8 2.77 3.04 APTU18-005 70.1 70.8 0.7 2.37 2.42 APTU18-005 89.9 91.4 1.5 2.29 0.73 APTU18-008 131.1 132.6 1.5 0.42 <0.05 APTU18-009 198.1 199.6 1.5 16.00 27.2 APTU18-009 199.6 201.2 1.5 2.77 4.99 APTU18-010 96.0 97.5 1.5 1.50 1.67 APTU18-013 59.4 61.0 1.5 1.46 0.49 APTU18-013 137.2 138.7 1.5 10.3 9.03 APTU18-015 173.7 175.3 1.5 7.77 9.16 APTU18-015 181.4 182.9 1.5 3.15 2.12 APTU18-015 182.9 184.4 1.5 1.62 0.21 APTU18-015 195.1 196.6 1.5 1.24 0.1 APTU18-015 196.6 198.1 1.5 1.43 0.81 APTU18-015 198.1 199.6 1.5 1.1 1.18 APTU18-015 201.2 202.7 1.5 18.4 16.65 APTU18-015 202.7 204.2 1.5 3.21 3.62 APTU18-016 91.4 93.0 1.5 1.37 0.74 APTU18-016 93.0 94.5 1.5 1.85 0.72 APTU18-016 155.4 157.0 1.5 5.49 4.38 APTU18-016 160.0 161.5 1.5 3.95 7.85 APTU18-016 161.5 163.1 1.5 2.49 1.79 APTU18-016 195.1 196.6 1.5 10.95 8.55 APTU18-016 196.6 198.1 1.5 15.9 14.85 APTU18-016 198.1 199.6 1.5 2.46 2.03 APTU18-016 202.7 204.2 1.5 5.52 3.43

Refer to this link for more sections https://americanpacific.ca/projects/tuscarora/

Quality Assurance, Quality Control

Collection and transportation of samples was undertaken by or under the supervision of the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Original sample analysis was conducted by ALS Global using a gravimetric gold assay, which is considered a superior method for deposits containing coarse gold. Duplicate assays were done by American Assay Labs using a gravimetric gold assay for one sample for every 100 feet of drilling and all samples that assayed greater than one gram per ton Au were re-assayed by ALS Global using the Screen Metallic assay method for additional assay value confirmation.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About Us

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high-grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.



"Warwick Smith"

CEO & Director



Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Investor Relations: investor@americanpacific.ca Phone: 1-866-646-5389

Forward-looking Information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities and the expected timing of the receipt of results. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource industry as well as the performance of services by third parties.



Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04fbd5e7-aec8-4702-9927-7d1a675e0fe5