Maxtech Signs Joint Venture in Minas Gerais, Brazil On Advanced Manganese Assets Brazilian MN Mining Claims With Mining Licenses

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF), (“Maxtech” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a joint venture agreement to work with Daniel Geyerhahn Garcia of Goldmen Resources Brazil and his partners (“Partners”) on various mining claims in the State of Minas Gerais.

This joint venture will explore for, and evaluate, the potential for acquisition of mineral deposits not limited to manganese but for vanadium and other strategic minerals with Daniel Geyerhahn Garcia in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. This agreement provides the framework and opportunity for Maxtech to access projects currently owned or currently under negotiation. The strategic alliance between MVT and the Partners will help fast-track claims with Guias, trial mining licenses, to the next stage submission to the Departamento Nacional de Produção Mineral (DNPM) of Brazil for small-scale mining consents or Lavras that allows for the immediate development of a mineral deposit.

The first claims are in the Cipó mountain range, Espinhaço chain, which represents the watershed between the Atlantic Ocean and the São Francisco River basin in the East of Brazil. Based on the information obtained in a geological survey and presented in a research report by the Partners and filed to the Brazil mining authority provided to Maxtech, the Company was able to verify a large area with the potential for Mn mineralization occurrences. Maxtech is currently evaluating these claims and others and will update on their status once a Company research report has been completed.

Maxtech and the Partners will create a management operating agreement detailing terms of capital contributions by the parties and responsibilities of the parties to each other and will develop exploration programs for each asset as well as procure offtake partnerships for each successful exploration program that leads to a production scenario.

Peter Wilson, CEO of Maxtech. “As I have said beforehand, continuing to build an accomplished team and a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil increases the potential to find larger resources throughout Brazil and is essential for growth. As we near the last quarter of 2018, the focus of Maxtech has pivoted to building through exploration and the acquisition of globally strategic mineral assets.”

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based diversified industries corporation focused primarily on manganese mineral properties.

