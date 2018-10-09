Drill Permit Issued for Guayatayoc Mina - Argentina

Vancouver, October 09, 2018 - A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") is pleased to announce that it has been issued with a seismic and drilling exploration permit for Guayatayoc Mina. It is expected that the permit for Guayatayoc III will also be issued shortly.

Detailed discussions with Quantec have been undertaken with regards to a TEM survey and results will be available shortly, subject to inhouse analysis and interpretation.

We are planning a two-hole drill program, and shortly drill pads, roads and drill fluid pits will be arranged. It is anticipated that the drill program will commence in four weeks or earlier. The depth of each drill hole will be 400 metres. A baseline environmental study will be completed prior to the drilling activities. Sampling of water and soils will commence next week.

Phillip Thomas, CEO and Exploration Director commented, "This is a great outcome after two years of work with the communities and the government of Jujuy, particularly the Mines Department in Jujuy. The relationships we have developed will assist us in other initiatives we have planned for. Positive drill results will have a significant effect on the Company's future."

Qualified person

Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBusM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms part of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Thomas is not independent of the company as he is a Chief Executive Officer and shareholder.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a TSX listed investment issuer, was established in 1967 and is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals, who have a long track record of success in lithium exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and scientific networks, they identify and develop high economic probability projects worldwide, that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company's current activities are focused exclusively on the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina. It is currently exploring the Guayatayoc and Salinas Grandes salars.

