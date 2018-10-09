MicroCap Review Magazine Fall 2018 Issue Now Available

The Digital Issue of the Fall 2018 MicroCap Review Magazine, The Official Magazine for the MicroCap Stock Market, can be read on www.StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, October 9, 2018 - SNN Incorporated, a global multimedia financial news and publishing company focused on the MicroCap stock market, and publisher of the MicroCap Review Magazine, is pleased to announce the release of the MicroCap Review Magazine Fall 2018 issue online and in print.

The Fall 2018 issue of MicroCap Review includes new content from our list of expert writers and opinion leaders, as well as featured articles on public MicroCap and private emerging growth companies, including:

''We are proud to share with our audience the Fall 2018 issue of the MicroCap Review. We have included profiled companies from multiple sectors including Technology, Gaming, Energy, Biotech, Resources, Junior Exploration, Security, Social Media, Nuclear Fusion, Crypto Currency, Drones, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Natural Health Products, Uranium, Digital Media, Pharma, Solar, Data Encryption, Medical Technology, Healthcare, Mining, as well as Consumer Goods and Blockchain. This issue also has several informative articles covering the MicroCap stock market,'' stated Shelly Kraft, Founder of SNN, Inc.

MicroCap Review Fall 2018 Issue also features articles from leading thinkers and experts in the MicroCap Stock Market, including:

Doug Ellenoff, Esq., ''What is a SPAC?''

Sam Namiri, ''Identifying Promising Opportunities in MicroCap Investments''

Brandon Mackie, ''Why Canada!''

Karl Douglas, ''Why Family Offices Should Be Your First Choice For Capital Investment''

Robert Graham and Joshua Santos, ''Digital Currency 101''

Accounting Corner: Corey Fischer, CPA, ''There's a New SEC in Town''

Legal Corner: Louis Bevilacqua, Esq., ''Don't Blame it on Reg A''

Cannabis Corner: Alan Brochstein, ''Investors Warm Up to U.S. Cannabis Companies''

Beltway Corner: Dina Ellis Rochkind, Esq. and Joshua Samuel Downer Esq., ''Regulation of Crypto at a Crossroads''

Asia Corner: Leslie Richardson, ''Hong Kong Exchange Attracting Chinese Unicorns and Biotechs''

Resources Corner: Brent Cook, ''Major Mining Companies Looking for Quality Junior Assets''

Commodities Corner: Mark Shore, MBA, ''Introduction to the Futures Markets''

Rick Rule, ''Three Themes for Mining Investments in 2018''

Sean Peasgood, ''Investing in Electricity Conservation''

Maj Soueidan, ''Invest and Make Money with the Power of Knowledge''

Cromwell Coulson, ''Harnessing Regulatory Initiatives & Targeted Rulemaking to Improve Transparency and Further Market Efficiency''

John Lowy, Esq. ''Communication Pitfalls in the Crypto Era''

Jae Sly, MBA, Ph.D., ''2020 BioPharma Expansion and the Opportunities of Heading East''

Brady Fletcher, ''TSX Venture Exchange Update''

Steven Shelton, MS, MBA, CFP®, CLU, CHFC, TEP, CIMA®, CMT, ''The DJIA and the USA Economy: Past, Present and Potential Future''

Peter Pham, ''Tracking MicroCap Debt in Southeast Asia''

Frederic Scheer, ''Oil & Gas Turmoil But Steady Growth in 2018''

Gaming Corner: Ralph Garcea, ''How to Play PASPA from Canada''

Australia Corner: Mak Tobin, ''Undiscovered Down Under''

Nolan Watson, ''What Are Gold Royalty Companies and Why Do They Matter?''

Michael Lewitt, ''Fixed Income''

Doug Casey, ''Why is the Cryptocurrency Revolution Good for Gold?''

Adrian Day, ''Junior Mining: Why Royalty Companies and Project Generators''

John Kimber, ''Aussie Companies''

WallStreet Chicken Episode 18 - The Roast

The MicroCap Review Magazine is available to subscribers Free on www.MicroCapReview.com, where you can fill out a "SUBSCRIBE" form to receive a printed copy. You can also pick up your copy at over fifty global financial conferences annually.

If you would like to register to attend our upcoming MicroCap investor conference, the Planet MicroCap Showcase, April 30 - May 2, 2018 at Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, please send an email to info@snnwire.com.

For more information or where printed copies of MicroCap Review Magazine will be available go to: www.StockNewsNow.com under: EVENTS

You can also subscribe to receive the next issue of the magazine, by registering for an account on StockNewsNow.com. Follow this link: REGISTER

To receive the next issue of the MicroCap Review Magazine, please follow the link here: SUBSCRIBE

