Monarques Gold Receives Conditional Approval for the Listing of its Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange

The Corporation will graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange

by December 30, 2018

MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2018 - Monarques Gold Corp. ("Monarques" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: MQR) (OTCMKTS: MRQRF) (FRANKFURT: MR7) is pleased to announce that it has received the conditional approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to list the Corporation's common shares on the TSX. Listing of the common shares is subject to compliance with all of the TSX requirements by December 30, 2018.

Upon listed on the TSX, the Corporation's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "MQR".

"We are proud to be graduating to the TSX, as it indicates how much Monarques has evolved in the last year," said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer at Monarques. "We believe that this move over to the TSX will attract a larger number of investors and funds, including those who may have been restricted from buying our shares. It should also improve our access to capital markets, which could prove to be timely for our Wasamac gold project."

ABOUT MONARQUES GOLD CORPORATION

Monarques Gold Corp. (TSXV: MQR) is an emerging gold mining company focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns close to 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Wasamac deposit (measured and indicated resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold), the Beaufor Mine, the Croinor Gold (see video), McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as five promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarques' actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monarques-gold-receives-conditional-approval-for-the-listing-of-its-shares-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-300727679.html

SOURCE Monarques Gold Corp.