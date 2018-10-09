Tamino Minerals, Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

MONTREAL, Oct. 09, 2018 - via OTC PR WIRE – Tamino Minerals Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO). Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce that the company has arranged a staged non-brokered private placement of up to 15.0 million shares at a price that remains to be specified because it is currently under negotiation.



The proceeds of the offering will be used to fund exploration of the company’s Sonora projects and for working capital.

The financing is subject to regulatory approval, including payment of any finder’s fees.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora. The high-sulphidation El Chanate, Mulatos, La India and La Colorada projects in Sonora all have significant high-grade gold potential.

